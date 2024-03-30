Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Prowler is a free cloud security posture management tool. Selefra is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a budget should start with Prowler because it catches configuration drift and compliance gaps across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without vendor lock-in or licensing costs. The 12,000-plus GitHub stars reflect active community contributions that keep compliance checks current; AWS CIS Foundations and PCI DSS mappings are particularly mature. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on active threats or CSPM + vulnerability management bundled together; Prowler excels at posture assessment but won't replace your runtime detection layer.
DevOps-first security teams who want to codify cloud compliance without vendor lock-in should start with Selefra; its SQL-based policy engine lets you write once and run across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 20+ SaaS platforms without relearning a proprietary language. The open-source model with 542 GitHub stars means you're not paying per account or per cloud, and GPT integration actually works for converting compliance frameworks into executable policies rather than serving as marketing theater. Skip this if your org needs managed services, pre-built industry benchmarks out of the box, or remediation automation; Selefra assumes you'll build policies and handle response workflows yourself.
Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments.
An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments.
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Common questions about comparing Prowler vs Selefra for your cloud security posture management needs.
Prowler: Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments..
Selefra: An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Prowler is open-source with 12,074 GitHub stars. Selefra is open-source with 542 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Prowler and Selefra serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Kubernetes, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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