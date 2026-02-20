Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine: Creates privacy-preserving transforms to protect sensitive data in AI/ML training. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Creates Stained Glass Transforms (SGTs) to protect sensitive data during AI model training, Integrates into existing training loops via API calls without modifying base model code, Uses PyTorch hooks to manipulate loss functions and manage data flows during SGT creation..

Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy: AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines. built by Zendata. Core capabilities include AI risk signal generation across application, data, and model surfaces, Pre-production AI data exposure analysis via code and pipeline scanning, Sensitive data classification and AI eligibility determination..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.