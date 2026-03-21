Promptfoo Guardrails: Adaptive LLM guardrails that self-improve via red team feedback loops. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Adaptive guardrails that learn from red team findings over time, Feedback loop between red teaming and active defenses, Third-party guardrail validation and independent verification..

RealmGuard: AI guardrail platform detecting harmful outputs, prompt injections & policy violations. built by Realm Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of harmful, unsafe, or policy-violating AI outputs, Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, PII detection within AI conversations..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.