AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

RealmGuard: AI guardrail platform detecting harmful outputs, prompt injections & policy violations. built by Realm Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of harmful, unsafe, or policy-violating AI outputs, Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, PII detection within AI conversations..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.