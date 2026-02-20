AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..

Promptfoo Guardrails: Adaptive LLM guardrails that self-improve via red team feedback loops. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Adaptive guardrails that learn from red team findings over time, Feedback loop between red teaming and active defenses, Third-party guardrail validation and independent verification..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.