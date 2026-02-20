Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AGAT SphereShield is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AGAT Software. Promptfoo Guardrails is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Promptfoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
Security teams deploying multiple LLM applications will prefer Promptfoo Guardrails because the adaptive feedback loop actually reduces false positives over time instead of requiring constant manual tuning like static guardrails do. The self-improving mechanism learns from your red team findings and feeds them back into active defenses, which meaningfully shrinks alert fatigue within weeks of deployment. Skip this if you need guardrails for a single internal chatbot or lack red teaming capacity; the tool's strength compounds with scale and organized adversarial testing.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
Adaptive LLM guardrails that self-improve via red team feedback loops.
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Common questions about comparing AGAT SphereShield vs Promptfoo Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
Promptfoo Guardrails: Adaptive LLM guardrails that self-improve via red team feedback loops. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Adaptive guardrails that learn from red team findings over time, Feedback loop between red teaming and active defenses, Third-party guardrail validation and independent verification..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AGAT SphereShield differentiates with Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text. Promptfoo Guardrails differentiates with Adaptive guardrails that learn from red team findings over time, Feedback loop between red teaming and active defenses, Third-party guardrail validation and independent verification.
AGAT SphereShield is developed by AGAT Software. Promptfoo Guardrails is developed by Promptfoo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AGAT SphereShield and Promptfoo Guardrails serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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