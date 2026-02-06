Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool: AI risk assessment tool that scores AI apps and MCP servers for security. built by prompt security. Core capabilities include Proprietary AI risk scoring system (0-10 scale), Risk assessment for AI applications, Risk assessment for Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers..

Zscaler AI-SPM: AI security posture mgmt for securing AI models, data, and LLMs in cloud envs. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI model, agent, and service discovery and inventory, Shadow AI detection for unsanctioned deployments, LLM-powered data classification and risk assessment..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.