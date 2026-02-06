Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool is a commercial ai spm tool by prompt security. Zscaler AI-SPM is a commercial ai spm tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security teams shipping AI applications need visibility into third-party AI tool risk before developers integrate them, and Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool delivers a 0-10scoring system specifically for AI apps and MCP servers that surfaces data handling practices, encryption standards, and regulatory gaps in minutes. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's supply chain risk management (GV.SC) and data security (PR.DS) functions, which is where most organizations fail when vetting AI vendors. Skip this if your concern is runtime detection or model behavior monitoring; Prompt Security handles pre-deployment assessment, not production anomalies. Enterprise and mid-market security teams building or deploying large language models need Zscaler AI-SPM because it's the only tool that maps AI risks to actual business impact rather than just flagging misconfigurations. The platform covers the full AI supply chain from training data access control through prompt injection detection and LLM output monitoring, with explicit compliance mappings to NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act requirements that auditors actually ask for. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a footnote to your existing cloud posture program; AI-SPM assumes AI is now a primary business system worth dedicated governance.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool
Security teams shipping AI applications need visibility into third-party AI tool risk before developers integrate them, and Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool delivers a 0-10scoring system specifically for AI apps and MCP servers that surfaces data handling practices, encryption standards, and regulatory gaps in minutes. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's supply chain risk management (GV.SC) and data security (PR.DS) functions, which is where most organizations fail when vetting AI vendors. Skip this if your concern is runtime detection or model behavior monitoring; Prompt Security handles pre-deployment assessment, not production anomalies.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams building or deploying large language models need Zscaler AI-SPM because it's the only tool that maps AI risks to actual business impact rather than just flagging misconfigurations. The platform covers the full AI supply chain from training data access control through prompt injection detection and LLM output monitoring, with explicit compliance mappings to NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act requirements that auditors actually ask for. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a footnote to your existing cloud posture program; AI-SPM assumes AI is now a primary business system worth dedicated governance.
AI risk assessment tool that scores AI apps and MCP servers for security
AI security posture mgmt for securing AI models, data, and LLMs in cloud envs
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool vs Zscaler AI-SPM for your ai spm needs.
Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool: AI risk assessment tool that scores AI apps and MCP servers for security. built by prompt security. Core capabilities include Proprietary AI risk scoring system (0-10 scale), Risk assessment for AI applications, Risk assessment for Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers..
Zscaler AI-SPM: AI security posture mgmt for securing AI models, data, and LLMs in cloud envs. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI model, agent, and service discovery and inventory, Shadow AI detection for unsanctioned deployments, LLM-powered data classification and risk assessment..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool differentiates with Proprietary AI risk scoring system (0-10 scale), Risk assessment for AI applications, Risk assessment for Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. Zscaler AI-SPM differentiates with AI model, agent, and service discovery and inventory, Shadow AI detection for unsanctioned deployments, LLM-powered data classification and risk assessment.
Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool is developed by prompt security. Zscaler AI-SPM is developed by Zscaler. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Prompt Security AI Risk Score Assessment Tool and Zscaler AI-SPM serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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