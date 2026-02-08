Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Zscaler AI-SPM is a commercial ai spm tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams building or deploying large language models need Zscaler AI-SPM because it's the only tool that maps AI risks to actual business impact rather than just flagging misconfigurations. The platform covers the full AI supply chain from training data access control through prompt injection detection and LLM output monitoring, with explicit compliance mappings to NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act requirements that auditors actually ask for. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a footnote to your existing cloud posture program; AI-SPM assumes AI is now a primary business system worth dedicated governance.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
AI security posture mgmt for securing AI models, data, and LLMs in cloud envs
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Zscaler AI-SPM for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Zscaler AI-SPM: AI security posture mgmt for securing AI models, data, and LLMs in cloud envs. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI model, agent, and service discovery and inventory, Shadow AI detection for unsanctioned deployments, LLM-powered data classification and risk assessment..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Zscaler AI-SPM differentiates with AI model, agent, and service discovery and inventory, Shadow AI detection for unsanctioned deployments, LLM-powered data classification and risk assessment.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Zscaler AI-SPM is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Zscaler AI-SPM serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools, both cover AI SPM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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