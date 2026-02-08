AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Zscaler AI-SPM: AI security posture mgmt for securing AI models, data, and LLMs in cloud envs. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI model, agent, and service discovery and inventory, Shadow AI detection for unsanctioned deployments, LLM-powered data classification and risk assessment..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.