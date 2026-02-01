Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ProjectDiscovery Neo is a commercial application security posture management tool by ProjectDiscovery. Wabbi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Wabbi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Development teams embedded in AppSec workflows will get the most from ProjectDiscovery Neo because it operates at the speed of CI/CD instead of forcing security into separate batch processes. The tool's AI-driven automation handles environment adaptation without manual ruleset updates, which directly addresses the PR.PS gap most teams face when platform configs drift faster than security policies can follow. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or has mature detection engineering already in place; Neo is built for teams that want security to learn and move with their infrastructure, not audit it after the fact. Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find value in Wabbi's policy-driven triage; it auto-assigns remediation based on actual project risk instead of treating every CVE equally. The platform covers the full SDLC from secrets to release gates, with Fix SLA tracking that actually holds teams accountable,addressing the ID.RA and GV.PO gaps most organizations have. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single scanning tool; Wabbi demands organizational buy-in across development and security to justify its operational footprint.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams embedded in AppSec workflows will get the most from ProjectDiscovery Neo because it operates at the speed of CI/CD instead of forcing security into separate batch processes. The tool's AI-driven automation handles environment adaptation without manual ruleset updates, which directly addresses the PR.PS gap most teams face when platform configs drift faster than security policies can follow. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or has mature detection engineering already in place; Neo is built for teams that want security to learn and move with their infrastructure, not audit it after the fact.
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find value in Wabbi's policy-driven triage; it auto-assigns remediation based on actual project risk instead of treating every CVE equally. The platform covers the full SDLC from secrets to release gates, with Fix SLA tracking that actually holds teams accountable,addressing the ID.RA and GV.PO gaps most organizations have. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single scanning tool; Wabbi demands organizational buy-in across development and security to justify its operational footprint.
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing ProjectDiscovery Neo vs Wabbi for your application security posture management needs.
ProjectDiscovery Neo: AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations..
Wabbi: DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC. built by Wabbi. Core capabilities include Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ProjectDiscovery Neo differentiates with AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations. Wabbi differentiates with Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point.
ProjectDiscovery Neo is developed by ProjectDiscovery. Wabbi is developed by Wabbi. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
ProjectDiscovery Neo and Wabbi serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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