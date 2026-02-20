Private AI PrivateGPT Headless: Strips PII from data before sending to LLMs like ChatGPT, then re-identifies responses. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Detection and removal of 50+ PII entity types before sending data to LLMs, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in LLM responses, Runs entirely within the customer's own environment — no data shared externally..

Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform: Protects sensitive data in LLM prompts without exposing plain-text to providers. built by Protopia AI. Core capabilities include Transforms sensitive data in LLM prompts to prevent plain-text exposure to LLM providers, Allows enterprises to retain ownership of sensitive data regardless of LLM deployment location, Supports secure use of hosted Generative AI models with enterprise data..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.