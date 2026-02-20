Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector: Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Real-time speech-to-text transcription of interview audio, Speech pattern and response timing analysis to detect unnatural behavior, Specialized detection for AI coaching tools (Cluely, Yoodli, InterviewCoder, Pickle)..

Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security: AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.