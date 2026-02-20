Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Polygraf AI Data Provenance is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Polygraf AI. Sensity AI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Sensity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume content risk,marketing, communications, legal review,should evaluate Polygraf AI Data Provenance for its source tracing capability, which catches synthetic or manipulated files before they circulate internally. The 98%+ fraud detection accuracy and real-time visibility into modified content address the DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most organizations still handle manually. Skip this if your deepfake risk is theoretical rather than operational, or if you need detection integrated with response automation; Polygraf focuses narrowly on identifying and authenticating content, not orchestrating downstream actions.
Security and communications teams protecting against fraud and disinformation campaigns will get immediate value from Sensity AI because it detects deepfakes across video, image, and audio in seconds with court-admissible forensic reports, not just flagging suspicious content but documenting the specific artifacts that prove manipulation. The hybrid deployment model and API access mean you can embed detection into existing workflows without ripping out infrastructure, and the pixel-level visual analysis paired with acoustic pattern recognition covers the attack surface most competitors split across separate tools. Skip this if your priority is preventing deepfake creation rather than detection, or if you need real-time blocking at scale across social platforms; Sensity's strength is forensic analysis after the fact, not upstream prevention.
AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance.
Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis
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Common questions about comparing Polygraf AI Data Provenance vs Sensity AI for your deepfake detection needs.
Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..
Sensity AI: Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis. built by Sensity. Core capabilities include Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Polygraf AI Data Provenance differentiates with Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content. Sensity AI differentiates with Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis.
Polygraf AI Data Provenance is developed by Polygraf AI. Sensity AI is developed by Sensity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Polygraf AI Data Provenance and Sensity AI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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