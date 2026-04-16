Aurigin AI: Real-time API for detecting AI-generated & cloned voices in biometric systems. built by Aurigin AI. Core capabilities include Real-time voice liveness detection (under 50 ms), 98%+ detection accuracy across TTS, voice conversion, replay, and cloning attacks, 80+ language support with language-agnostic neural architecture..

Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.