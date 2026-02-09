Contrails AI: AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content. built by Contrails AI. Core capabilities include Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling..

Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.