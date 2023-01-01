Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Plexicus. Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI will see the fastest payoff from Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management because its one-click remediation and CI/CD integration actually close gaps instead of just flagging them. The platform maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks out of the box, cutting weeks off compliance preparation. Skip this if you need deep identity and access governance; Plexicus prioritizes misconfiguration detection and remediation over the fine-grained CIEM capabilities that larger enterprises often layer on top.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management vs Vulneri CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks..
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks. Vulneri CSPM differentiates with Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, Terraform and 2 more. Vulneri CSPM integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Terraform and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management and Vulneri CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration, AWS, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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