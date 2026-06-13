Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Pi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pi. Wabbi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Wabbi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find value in Wabbi's policy-driven triage; it auto-assigns remediation based on actual project risk instead of treating every CVE equally. The platform covers the full SDLC from secrets to release gates, with Fix SLA tracking that actually holds teams accountable,addressing the ID.RA and GV.PO gaps most organizations have. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single scanning tool; Wabbi demands organizational buy-in across development and security to justify its operational footprint.
Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Pi vs Wabbi for your application security posture management needs.
Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..
Wabbi: DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC. built by Wabbi. Core capabilities include Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pi differentiates with AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization. Wabbi differentiates with Application Security Orchestration & Correlation - auto-assigns security policies based on project risk profile, Context-based Vulnerability Management across the full vulnerability lifecycle, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) as a centralized AppSec control point.
Pi is developed by Pi. Wabbi is developed by Wabbi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pi and Wabbi serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, App Security, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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