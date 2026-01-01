Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Pi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pi. TrustSee Security is a free application security posture management tool by TrustSee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
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Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Pi vs TrustSee Security for your application security posture management needs.
Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..
TrustSee Security: Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring. built by TrustSee. Core capabilities include Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pi differentiates with AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization. TrustSee Security differentiates with Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility.
Pi is developed by Pi. TrustSee Security is developed by TrustSee founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pi integrates with Slack. TrustSee Security integrates with Claude Code, Cursor, MCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Pi and TrustSee Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Agentic AI Security, Vulnerability Prioritization. Key differences: Pi is Commercial while TrustSee Security is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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