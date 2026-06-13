Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Pi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pi. Staris is a commercial application security posture management tool by Staris. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
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Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours.
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Common questions about comparing Pi vs Staris for your application security posture management needs.
Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..
Staris: AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours. built by Staris. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pi differentiates with AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization. Staris differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days.
Pi is developed by Pi. Staris is developed by Staris. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pi and Staris serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security, Vulnerability, Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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