Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus: Email triage solution with threat analysis and automation for phishing detection. built by Phriendly Phishing. Core capabilities include Automated email triage workflows, Comprehensive threat analysis using ClamAV scanning engine, Blocklist feature for confirmed malicious domains..

Threat Management: Phishing threat mgmt platform for reporting, analyzing & responding to threats. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include Employee phishing reporting via email add-in, Automated threat analysis using metadata and threat indicators, Filtering of simulated phishing campaigns from real threats..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.