Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Phriendly Phishing. Threat Management is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Moxso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best anti-phishing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated security operations will find the fastest path to phishing triage in Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus, which automates email workflows and lets non-specialists convert threats into training campaigns with one click. The tool covers four of five NIST RS and DE functions, meaning it prioritizes detection and rapid response over long-term recovery planning. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with SIEMs or has already standardized on a full SOAR platform; Phish Focus is intentionally lightweight and email-focused, not a replacement for enterprise orchestration. Security teams drowning in phishing noise should use Threat Management because its employee reporting pipeline actually closes the loop,your staff submits a suspicious email, the platform analyzes it, quarantines confirmed threats, and tells employees what happened, all without manual triage. The cloud deployment means zero infrastructure lift for startups and SMBs, while the DNS and homoglyph analysis catches domain lookalikes that basic keyword filters miss. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach investigation or threat hunting; Threat Management is detection and response to phishing specifically, not a broader incident management platform.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated security operations will find the fastest path to phishing triage in Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus, which automates email workflows and lets non-specialists convert threats into training campaigns with one click. The tool covers four of five NIST RS and DE functions, meaning it prioritizes detection and rapid response over long-term recovery planning. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with SIEMs or has already standardized on a full SOAR platform; Phish Focus is intentionally lightweight and email-focused, not a replacement for enterprise orchestration.
Security teams drowning in phishing noise should use Threat Management because its employee reporting pipeline actually closes the loop,your staff submits a suspicious email, the platform analyzes it, quarantines confirmed threats, and tells employees what happened, all without manual triage. The cloud deployment means zero infrastructure lift for startups and SMBs, while the DNS and homoglyph analysis catches domain lookalikes that basic keyword filters miss. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach investigation or threat hunting; Threat Management is detection and response to phishing specifically, not a broader incident management platform.
Email triage solution with threat analysis and automation for phishing detection
Phishing threat mgmt platform for reporting, analyzing & responding to threats
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Common questions about comparing Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus vs Threat Management for your anti-phishing needs.
Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus: Email triage solution with threat analysis and automation for phishing detection. built by Phriendly Phishing. Core capabilities include Automated email triage workflows, Comprehensive threat analysis using ClamAV scanning engine, Blocklist feature for confirmed malicious domains..
Threat Management: Phishing threat mgmt platform for reporting, analyzing & responding to threats. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include Employee phishing reporting via email add-in, Automated threat analysis using metadata and threat indicators, Filtering of simulated phishing campaigns from real threats..
Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus differentiates with Automated email triage workflows, Comprehensive threat analysis using ClamAV scanning engine, Blocklist feature for confirmed malicious domains. Threat Management differentiates with Employee phishing reporting via email add-in, Automated threat analysis using metadata and threat indicators, Filtering of simulated phishing campaigns from real threats.
Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus is developed by Phriendly Phishing. Threat Management is developed by Moxso. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus and Threat Management serve similar Anti-Phishing use cases: both are Anti-Phishing tools, both cover Threat Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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