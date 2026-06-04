PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..

ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence: Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Social media monitoring for fraudulent activities and brand impersonation, Phishing monitoring for suspicious domains and email addresses, Rogue mobile app detection across app stores and third-party sites..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.