PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..

ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS): Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud. built by ThreatBook. Core capabilities include 24/7 real-time monitoring across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, Phishing website detection and takedown, Rogue mobile app detection and removal..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.