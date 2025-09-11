Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Pentera Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Pentera. Vulneri ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow assets and unable to validate which external exposures actually lead to compromise should start with Pentera Surface; its automated penetration testing validates exploitability rather than just flagging CVEs, which cuts noise significantly on risk prioritization. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with continuous asset discovery tied directly to attack path validation, forcing you to act on findings that matter. Skip this if your team lacks bandwidth to operationalize remediation recommendations weekly, or if you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Pentera Surface is a standalone attack surface validator, not a detection platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from their current ASM tool will find real value in Vulneri ASM's exploitability validation, which actually confirms which discovered assets pose immediate risk rather than just flagging everything. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructure while automating ownership assignment to cut response friction. This is not the pick for organizations needing mature vendor support or a lengthy implementation runway; Vulneri is a seven-person shop based in Brazil, so you're buying technical strength and speed over hand-holding.
External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
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Common questions about comparing Pentera Surface vs Vulneri ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Pentera Surface: External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface mapping and asset discovery, OSINT-based reconnaissance of external assets, Automated penetration testing aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK..
Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pentera Surface differentiates with Continuous attack surface mapping and asset discovery, OSINT-based reconnaissance of external assets, Automated penetration testing aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK. Vulneri ASM differentiates with Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk.
Pentera Surface is developed by Pentera. Vulneri ASM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pentera Surface and Vulneri ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Attack Paths. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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