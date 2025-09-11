Pentera Surface: External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface mapping and asset discovery, OSINT-based reconnaissance of external assets, Automated penetration testing aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK..

RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management: AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.