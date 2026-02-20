Pebblo: AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP)..

Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy: AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines. built by Zendata. Core capabilities include AI risk signal generation across application, data, and model surfaces, Pre-production AI data exposure analysis via code and pipeline scanning, Sensitive data classification and AI eligibility determination..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.