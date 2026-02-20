Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Pebblo is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy is a commercial mlsecops tool by Zendata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams building RAG applications and AI agents need Pebblo to enforce data access controls at the model layer, where traditional DLP and identity tools can't reach. The platform's permissions-aware connectors and Safe Retriever enforce policy compliance across vector databases and LLM calls, addressing the PR.AA and PR.DS gaps that emerge when AI apps bypass your existing governance stack. Skip this if your AI workloads are isolated experiments; Pebblo's value compounds only when you're operationalizing generative AI across sensitive data at scale.
Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building AI applications need visibility into data exposure before models reach production, and Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy maps that exposure across code, pipelines, and runtime data flows in a single pass. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS by tagging sensitive data and blocking risky collection patterns upstream, which prevents the compliance debt most teams accumulate after deployment. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a model validation problem rather than a data problem; Zendata assumes data risk is the primary lever.
AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents.
AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing Pebblo vs Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy for your mlsecops needs.
Pebblo: AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP)..
Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy: AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines. built by Zendata. Core capabilities include AI risk signal generation across application, data, and model surfaces, Pre-production AI data exposure analysis via code and pipeline scanning, Sensitive data classification and AI eligibility determination..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pebblo differentiates with Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP). Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy differentiates with AI risk signal generation across application, data, and model surfaces, Pre-production AI data exposure analysis via code and pipeline scanning, Sensitive data classification and AI eligibility determination.
Pebblo is developed by Daxa.ai. Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy is developed by Zendata. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pebblo and Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy serve similar MLSecOps use cases: both are MLSecOps tools, both cover Mlsecops. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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