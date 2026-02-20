Pebblo is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Portal26 is a commercial mlsecops tool by Portal26. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams building RAG applications and AI agents need Pebblo to enforce data access controls at the model layer, where traditional DLP and identity tools can't reach. The platform's permissions-aware connectors and Safe Retriever enforce policy compliance across vector databases and LLM calls, addressing the PR.AA and PR.DS gaps that emerge when AI apps bypass your existing governance stack. Skip this if your AI workloads are isolated experiments; Pebblo's value compounds only when you're operationalizing generative AI across sensitive data at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.
AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents.
Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Pebblo vs Portal26 for your mlsecops needs.
Pebblo: AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP)..
Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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