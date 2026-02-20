Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Trustwise Harmony AI is a commercial mlsecops tool by Trustwise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying AI agents across engineering and operations need Pebblo's Safe Agent/Safe Infer to block prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, not after; the inline inspection model catches sensitive content in real time rather than logging violations in retrospect. The platform's MCP Gateway sandboxing and centralized policy enforcement across user, document, and application context directly address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, the two identity and data controls most teams botch in agent deployments. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of internal chatbots with minimal tool integration; Pebblo's complexity justifies itself only when you have heterogeneous agent workloads, third-party MCP servers, and compliance obligations that demand audit trails.
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and clouds need runtime governance that actually stops agent drift and tool misuse before data leaves the system, which is where Trustwise Harmony AI separates itself through live mitigation rather than post-incident forensics. The platform's 30 guardrail modules mapped to 1,100 controls and audit tracing of every agent action provide the behavioral containment and compliance automation that makes large-scale agentic AI deployable without creating new insider risk vectors. This isn't for teams still piloting single-agent use cases or those seeking a lighter-touch monitoring overlay; Harmony AI demands the operational maturity to enforce policies across hybrid infrastructure and multiple teams.
AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access.
Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems.
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Common questions about comparing Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) vs Trustwise Harmony AI for your mlsecops needs.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..
Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) differentiates with Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools. Trustwise Harmony AI differentiates with Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) is developed by Daxa.ai. Trustwise Harmony AI is developed by Trustwise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) and Trustwise Harmony AI serve similar MLSecOps use cases: both are MLSecOps tools, both cover Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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