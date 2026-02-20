Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine is a commercial mlsecops tool by Protopia AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying AI agents across engineering and operations need Pebblo's Safe Agent/Safe Infer to block prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, not after; the inline inspection model catches sensitive content in real time rather than logging violations in retrospect. The platform's MCP Gateway sandboxing and centralized policy enforcement across user, document, and application context directly address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, the two identity and data controls most teams botch in agent deployments. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of internal chatbots with minimal tool integration; Pebblo's complexity justifies itself only when you have heterogeneous agent workloads, third-party MCP servers, and compliance obligations that demand audit trails.
Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine
Enterprise ML teams shipping models trained on sensitive data will value Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine because it preserves model utility while enforcing privacy guarantees without retraining from scratch. The API-first design integrates into PyTorch workflows without touching base model code, and the tool directly addresses NIST PR.DS data confidentiality requirements through cryptographic transforms applied at training time. Skip this if your constraint is inference-time privacy rather than training-time data protection, or if your models don't run on PyTorch.
AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access.
Creates privacy-preserving transforms to protect sensitive data in AI/ML training.
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Common questions about comparing Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) vs Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine for your mlsecops needs.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..
Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine: Creates privacy-preserving transforms to protect sensitive data in AI/ML training. built by Protopia AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Creates Stained Glass Transforms (SGTs) to protect sensitive data during AI model training, Integrates into existing training loops via API calls without modifying base model code, Uses PyTorch hooks to manipulate loss functions and manage data flows during SGT creation..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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