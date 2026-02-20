Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..

Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.