Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Portal26 is a commercial mlsecops tool by Portal26. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying AI agents across engineering and operations need Pebblo's Safe Agent/Safe Infer to block prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, not after; the inline inspection model catches sensitive content in real time rather than logging violations in retrospect. The platform's MCP Gateway sandboxing and centralized policy enforcement across user, document, and application context directly address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, the two identity and data controls most teams botch in agent deployments. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of internal chatbots with minimal tool integration; Pebblo's complexity justifies itself only when you have heterogeneous agent workloads, third-party MCP servers, and compliance obligations that demand audit trails.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI will find Portal26's real value in its discovery engine, which actually catalogs unauthorized GenAI tool use across your organization instead of assuming you know what's running. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in the ID and DE domains that let you find what you're missing before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your GenAI governance strategy is still "trust our policy document"; Portal26 assumes you need enforcement teeth, not another framework.
AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access.
Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) vs Portal26 for your mlsecops needs.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..
Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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