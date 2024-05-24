Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed Detection & Response vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed Detection & Response and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed Detection & Response: 24/7 MDR service built on Cortex XDR with threat hunting and remediation

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation