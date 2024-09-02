Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE: AI-powered SASE platform for securing hybrid workforce and branch networks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-powered adaptive security for users and devices, Zero Trust Network Access for remote and branch locations, Unified security for managed and unmanaged devices..

Versa VersaONE™ Universal SASE Platform: Unified SASE platform combining SD-WAN, SSE, and security functions. built by Versa Networks. Core capabilities include Unified SASE platform with integrated SD-WAN and SSE, Next-generation firewall with single-pass scanning, Zero Trust network access with continuous verification..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.