Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention: Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification with Precision AI and LLM technology, Coverage across networks, clouds, endpoints, email, SaaS, and GenAI apps, Over 1,000 data identifiers and 100+ trainable ML classifiers..

Proofpoint Enterprise DLP: Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.