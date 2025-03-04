Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Palo Alto Networks. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing data across SaaS, cloud, and GenAI environments should choose Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention for its AI-powered classification that actually catches what your data looks like, not just what you've labeled it. The platform covers over 1,000 data identifiers with trainable ML classifiers and Exact Data Matching supporting 2 billion-plus records, addressing the PR.DS and ID.AM functions that matter most when shadow data keeps appearing in places it shouldn't. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal SaaS adoption or lacks the operational maturity to tune ML models; the intelligence here demands active management to avoid alert fatigue.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with mature email and cloud environments should prioritize Proofpoint Enterprise DLP for its behavioral AI that catches insider threats during exfiltration, not just at the gateway. The integration of insider threat management and continuous monitoring across email, cloud, and endpoints addresses both accidental leaks and malicious data movement, covering NIST DE.CM and PR.DS effectively. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on unmanaged SaaS apps outside Microsoft 365 or needs deep DSPM capabilities; Proofpoint's strength is enforcement, not discovery of shadow data.
Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints
Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention vs Proofpoint Enterprise DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention: Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification with Precision AI and LLM technology, Coverage across networks, clouds, endpoints, email, SaaS, and GenAI apps, Over 1,000 data identifiers and 100+ trainable ML classifiers..
Proofpoint Enterprise DLP: Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention differentiates with AI-powered data classification with Precision AI and LLM technology, Coverage across networks, clouds, endpoints, email, SaaS, and GenAI apps, Over 1,000 data identifiers and 100+ trainable ML classifiers. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP differentiates with Centralized DLP policy management across email, cloud, and endpoints, Advanced machine learning and behavioral AI for threat detection, Unified data security with omni-channel protection.
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention integrates with Prisma SASE, Prisma Access, Prisma Browser, Strata Cloud Manager, Strata CoPilot. Proofpoint Enterprise DLP integrates with Microsoft 365, Cloud applications, Endpoint DLP, Adaptive Email DLP, Insider Threat Management and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention and Proofpoint Enterprise DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox