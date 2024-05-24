CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR vs Radiant Agentic AI

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR

SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows

Security Orchestration Automation and Response
 Commercial
Radiant Agentic AI

Radiant Agentic AI

AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging

Security Orchestration Automation and Response
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR
Radiant Agentic AI
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Security Orchestration Automation and Response
Security Orchestration Automation and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Cortex XSOAR
Radiant Security
Headquarters
Santa Clara, California, United States
Pleasanton, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Automation
Case Management
Incident Response
Integration
Playbooks
SOAR
SOC
Security Operations
Security Orchestration
Workflow Automation
AI Powered Security
Log Management
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories

Radiant Agentic AI

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS3/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR vs Radiant Agentic AI: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR and Radiant Agentic AI for your security orchestration automation and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR: SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows

Radiant Agentic AI: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR vs Radiant Agentic AI?

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR, Radiant Agentic AI are all Security Orchestration Automation and Response solutions. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows. Radiant Agentic AI AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR vs Radiant Agentic AI?

The choice between Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR vs Radiant Agentic AI depends on your specific requirements. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR is a commercial solution, while Radiant Agentic AI is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR vs Radiant Agentic AI?

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR is Commercial, Radiant Agentic AI is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR a good alternative to Radiant Agentic AI?

Yes, Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR can be considered as an alternative to Radiant Agentic AI for Security Orchestration Automation and Response needs. Both tools offer Security Orchestration Automation and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR and Radiant Agentic AI be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR and Radiant Agentic AI might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

