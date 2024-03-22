Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OWASP WrongSecrets is a free secure code training tool. WebGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams training developers on secrets hygiene will find OWASP WrongSecrets more effective than lecture-based courses because it forces hands-on failure in safe environments across Kubernetes, Docker, and cloud deployments. The 1,400+ GitHub stars reflect real adoption among engineering orgs that treat secrets as a developer problem, not just an ops problem. Skip this if your team needs compliance-mapped training with audit trails; WrongSecrets is a learning game, not a formal training platform with completion records.
Security teams building developer training programs need WebGoat because it's free, actively maintained by OWASP, and lets developers exploit real vulnerabilities in a sandbox rather than memorizing attack vectors. With 9,028 GitHub stars and regular updates, it has genuine community adoption that keeps the vulnerability catalog relevant. Skip it if you need role-based training paths or compliance reporting; WebGoat is a teaching tool, not a tracking tool, and works best paired with instructor oversight rather than self-paced certification programs.
OWASP WrongSecrets is an educational game that teaches proper secrets management by demonstrating common mistakes through interactive challenges across various deployment platforms.
WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing OWASP WrongSecrets vs WebGoat for your secure code training needs.
OWASP WrongSecrets: OWASP WrongSecrets is an educational game that teaches proper secrets management by demonstrating common mistakes through interactive challenges across various deployment platforms..
WebGoat: WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OWASP WrongSecrets is open-source with 1,404 GitHub stars. WebGoat is open-source with 9,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OWASP WrongSecrets and WebGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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