Outtake OSINT vs ZeroFox

Outtake OSINT

Outtake OSINT

AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources

Digital Risk Protection
 Commercial
ZeroFox

ZeroFox

External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Digital Risk Protection
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Outtake OSINT
ZeroFox
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Digital Risk Protection
Digital Risk Protection
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Outtake
ZeroFox
Headquarters
Los Angeles, California, United States
Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Osint
Threat Intelligence
Threat Detection
AI
Monitoring
Threat Analysis
Automation
Third Party Risk
Real Time Monitoring
Brand Protection
AI Powered Security
Dark Web Monitoring
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Outtake OSINT

GV1/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

ZeroFox

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total6/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Outtake OSINT vs ZeroFox: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Outtake OSINT and ZeroFox for your digital risk protection needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Outtake OSINT: AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Outtake OSINT vs ZeroFox?

Outtake OSINT, ZeroFox are all Digital Risk Protection solutions. Outtake OSINT AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources. ZeroFox External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Outtake OSINT vs ZeroFox?

The choice between Outtake OSINT vs ZeroFox depends on your specific requirements. Outtake OSINT is a commercial solution, while ZeroFox is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Outtake OSINT vs ZeroFox?

Outtake OSINT is Commercial, ZeroFox is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Outtake OSINT a good alternative to ZeroFox?

Yes, Outtake OSINT can be considered as an alternative to ZeroFox for Digital Risk Protection needs. Both tools offer Digital Risk Protection capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Outtake OSINT and ZeroFox be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Outtake OSINT and ZeroFox might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Digital Risk Protection tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

