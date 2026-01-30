Outtake OSINT: AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns..

PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.