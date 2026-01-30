Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Outtake OSINT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outtake. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, vendor maturity, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scattered threat signals across social media, forums, and the open web will find real value in Outtake OSINT's ability to cluster and correlate those narratives into actionable intelligence. The platform's multi-media analysis, location-based risk mapping, and third-party vendor monitoring address the specific gaps most organizations leave open between their network defenses and external brand/supply chain threats. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated personnel to act on external intelligence; Outtake feeds continuous data streams that require someone downstream to operationalize findings, and weak intake processes will just create alert fatigue.
AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Outtake OSINT vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
Outtake OSINT: AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Outtake OSINT differentiates with AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
Outtake OSINT is developed by Outtake with Unknown employees. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Outtake OSINT and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Threat Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox