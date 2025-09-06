Ossprey: Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code. built by Ossprey. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection, CICD Pipeline integration, GitHub Action integration ..

Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.