OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..

StealthMole Darkweb Tracker: Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Comprehensive data collection from hacker forums, black markets, leak blogs, and criminal sites including invite-only and limited-access sources, Advanced search with 52 filters covering network, personal information, crypto wallets, files, and OSINT indicators, Data canvas for visualizing connections, patterns, and trends between data points..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.