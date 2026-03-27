Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OSINTERA is a commercial digital risk protection tool by OSINTERA. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams managing credential exposure risk without a dedicated dark web monitoring program should start with OSINTERA. It catches stealer logs and employee credentials across underground forums and Telegram channels in real time, which catches compromises weeks before they surface in breach databases or trigger support tickets. The tradeoff is real: OSINTERA prioritizes detection and alerting over response automation, so you still own the remediation workflow once alerts land in your SIEM.
Dark web intelligence platform for stealer log and credential exposure detection.
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing OSINTERA vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
OSINTERA: Dark web intelligence platform for stealer log and credential exposure detection. built by OSINTERA. Core capabilities include Stealer Log Monitoring, Employee Credential Detection, Underground Forum Monitoring..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OSINTERA differentiates with Stealer Log Monitoring, Employee Credential Detection, Underground Forum Monitoring. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
OSINTERA is developed by OSINTERA. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OSINTERA and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Fraud Detection, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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