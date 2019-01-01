Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Orca Security CSPM vs Vulneri CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks. Vulneri CSPM differentiates with Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP.
Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca Security CSPM integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Vulneri CSPM integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Terraform and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Orca Security CSPM and Vulneri CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration, AWS, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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