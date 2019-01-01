Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Sec1 CloudSight: AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Automated risk detection across multi-cloud infrastructures, Continuous compliance monitoring for CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, Security misconfiguration detection for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.