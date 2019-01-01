Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Sec1 CloudSight is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Sec1 CloudSight because its AI prioritization actually reduces alert fatigue by ranking misconfigurations against your actual business context, not just severity scores. The platform covers six major compliance frameworks natively and includes 3,000 security rulesets, which means less time tuning detection rules in-house. The caveat: this tool prioritizes continuous detection and compliance monitoring over remediation workflows; if your team needs heavy automation around fixing issues at scale, you'll want to pair it with your IaC deployment pipeline rather than rely on CloudSight's native remediation alone.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Orca Security CSPM vs Sec1 CloudSight for your cloud security posture management needs.
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Sec1 CloudSight: AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Automated risk detection across multi-cloud infrastructures, Continuous compliance monitoring for CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, Security misconfiguration detection for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks. Sec1 CloudSight differentiates with Automated risk detection across multi-cloud infrastructures, Continuous compliance monitoring for CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, Security misconfiguration detection for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.
Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Sec1 CloudSight is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca Security CSPM and Sec1 CloudSight serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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