Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Scout Suite: Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.