Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Scout Suite is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Security teams with limited budgets who need fast visibility into misconfigured cloud resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP should start with Scout Suite; its open source model means zero licensing friction and the ability to run audits on your own infrastructure immediately. The 7,500-plus GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners who've validated its API-based enumeration logic. Skip this if you need real-time alerting or remediation workflows; Scout Suite excels at point-in-time assessment and leaves the response layer to you.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing Orca Security CSPM vs Scout Suite for your cloud security posture management needs.
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Scout Suite: Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Scout Suite is open-source with 7,573 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca Security CSPM and Scout Suite serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP, AWS. Key differences: Orca Security CSPM is Commercial while Scout Suite is Free, Scout Suite is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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