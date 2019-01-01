Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Plexicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI will see the fastest payoff from Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management because its one-click remediation and CI/CD integration actually close gaps instead of just flagging them. The platform maps to SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks out of the box, cutting weeks off compliance preparation. Skip this if you need deep identity and access governance; Plexicus prioritizes misconfiguration detection and remediation over the fine-grained CIEM capabilities that larger enterprises often layer on top.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Orca Security CSPM vs Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks.
Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca Security CSPM integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, Terraform and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Orca Security CSPM and Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox