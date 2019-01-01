Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Plexicus Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, Automated misconfiguration detection for S3 buckets, IAM roles, and databases, Compliance mapping for SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.