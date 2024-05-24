Optiv Managed Detection and Response (MDR) vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between Optiv Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Optiv Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Outsourced MDR service with 24/7 threat monitoring, response, and log mgmt.

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation