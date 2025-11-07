OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server: ICAP-based threat prevention for network traffic via file scanning & sanitization. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include ICAP protocol interface for network device integration, Multi-engine malware scanning and detection, File sanitization and content disarm and reconstruction..

Zscaler Cloud Sandbox: AI-powered inline sandbox for detecting and blocking unknown file-based threats. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Inline file analysis with real-time verdicts, AI/ML-powered threat detection trained on 600M+ samples, Static and dynamic malware analysis..

Both serve the Content Disarm & Reconstruction market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.