Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Opsera GitCustodian is a commercial static application security testing tool by Opsera. Secrets Scanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and security engineers who need secrets caught before they hit production will value GitCustodian's pre-commit detection and tight pipeline governance, which stops exposure at the source rather than playing catch-up on scanning. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS controls, with multi-channel alerting and audit trails built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization runs a fragmented VCS landscape with heavy on-premises Git; GitCustodian's strength is in centralized cloud repositories where governance gates can actually enforce policy without constant manual override.
SMB and mid-market development teams with CI/CD pipelines across multiple cloud providers will see immediate payoff from Secrets Scanner because its 700+ detectors actually catch the credential types you use, not generic patterns. The AI-based false positive filtering matters here; most teams disable secret scanning after weeks of noise, but ZeroPath's ML reduces alert fatigue enough that your engineers will actually remediate findings. Skip this if you need secrets management and rotation handled within the same platform; Secrets Scanner detects and guides remediation, but doesn't become your credential vault.
Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data
Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering.
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Common questions about comparing Opsera GitCustodian vs Secrets Scanner for your static application security testing needs.
Opsera GitCustodian: Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data. built by Opsera. Core capabilities include Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications..
Secrets Scanner: Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Opsera GitCustodian differentiates with Source code scanning for secrets and sensitive data, Pipeline integration with governance gates, Multi-channel alerting and notifications. Secrets Scanner differentiates with 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration.
Opsera GitCustodian is developed by Opsera. Secrets Scanner is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Opsera GitCustodian and Secrets Scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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