Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Opscompass. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud and on-premises databases will see immediate value in Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence because it actually finds what you own before you try to secure it. The platform runs 500+ configuration checks across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises infrastructure simultaneously, mapping asset drift in real time rather than waiting for quarterly audits. Skip this if your organization has no database footprint or runs a single-cloud environment where lighter CSPM tools suffice; the real payoff comes from the messy middle of multi-cloud plus legacy database sprawl.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence: Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time configuration drift detection and monitoring, Software license tracking and compliance management..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory for cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time configuration drift detection and monitoring, Software license tracking and compliance management. Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks.
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence is developed by Opscompass. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, VMware, Microsoft 365 and 2 more. Orca Security CSPM integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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