Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence: Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time configuration drift detection and monitoring, Software license tracking and compliance management..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.