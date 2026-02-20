OpenRefactory iCR for C: Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE. built by OpenRefactory. Core capabilities include Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs..

Trustlook Smart Contract Audit: AI + expert smart contract audit covering code, keys, server & chain. built by Trustlook. Core capabilities include AI-assisted Solidity smart contract code audit, Manual expert review of smart contract code, Privileged key and role verification..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.