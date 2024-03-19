Development teams protecting Java and PHP applications from injection attacks and data exfiltration will get the most from OpenRASP because it instruments application code directly rather than relying on network signatures that miss context-aware exploits. The 2,956 GitHub stars and active community reflect real adoption in production environments where developers can see exactly which requests trigger blocking rules. Skip this if you need mobile app protection on iOS or Android; OpenRASP focuses on server-side application security and won't help you secure client-side code.

ProbeDroid

Android security teams doing runtime analysis of their own applications will get the most from ProbeDroid, since its dynamic instrumentation lets you hook into Java methods and trace execution flows that static analysis can't catch. The free pricing and 203 GitHub stars suggest active community use, though you're building your own testing harness rather than getting a polished GUI. Skip this if you need push-button dynamic testing for third-party apps or compliance-ready reporting; ProbeDroid is a developer toolkit, not a vulnerability scanner.