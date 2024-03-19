Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OpenRASP is a free mobile app security tool. ProbeDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams protecting Java and PHP applications from injection attacks and data exfiltration will get the most from OpenRASP because it instruments application code directly rather than relying on network signatures that miss context-aware exploits. The 2,956 GitHub stars and active community reflect real adoption in production environments where developers can see exactly which requests trigger blocking rules. Skip this if you need mobile app protection on iOS or Android; OpenRASP focuses on server-side application security and won't help you secure client-side code.
Android security teams doing runtime analysis of their own applications will get the most from ProbeDroid, since its dynamic instrumentation lets you hook into Java methods and trace execution flows that static analysis can't catch. The free pricing and 203 GitHub stars suggest active community use, though you're building your own testing harness rather than getting a polished GUI. Skip this if you need push-button dynamic testing for third-party apps or compliance-ready reporting; ProbeDroid is a developer toolkit, not a vulnerability scanner.
OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation.
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing OpenRASP vs ProbeDroid for your mobile app security needs.
OpenRASP: OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation..
ProbeDroid: Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OpenRASP is open-source with 2,956 GitHub stars. ProbeDroid is open-source with 203 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OpenRASP and ProbeDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Instrumentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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