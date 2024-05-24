CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

OpenPhish vs Valimail Monitor

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Anti-Phishing
 Open Source
Free DMARC monitoring tool for identifying email senders and authentication status

Anti-Phishing
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
OpenPhish
Valimail Monitor
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Anti-Phishing
Anti-Phishing
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Valimail
Headquarters
Denver, Colorado, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Phishing
Cybersecurity
DMARC
Email Security
SPF
DKIM
Phishing Protection
Domain Protection
Authentication
Monitoring
Visibility
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories
Core Features

User Reviews

OpenPhish vs Valimail Monitor: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between OpenPhish and Valimail Monitor for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Valimail Monitor: Free DMARC monitoring tool for identifying email senders and authentication status

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between OpenPhish vs Valimail Monitor?

OpenPhish, Valimail Monitor are all Anti-Phishing solutions. OpenPhish OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various bran. Valimail Monitor Free DMARC monitoring tool for identifying email senders and authentication status. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: OpenPhish vs Valimail Monitor?

The choice between OpenPhish vs Valimail Monitor depends on your specific requirements. OpenPhish is free to use, while Valimail Monitor is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between OpenPhish vs Valimail Monitor?

OpenPhish is Free, Valimail Monitor is Commercial. OpenPhish offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is OpenPhish a good alternative to Valimail Monitor?

Yes, OpenPhish can be considered as an alternative to Valimail Monitor for Anti-Phishing needs. Both tools offer Anti-Phishing capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can OpenPhish and Valimail Monitor be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, OpenPhish and Valimail Monitor might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Anti-Phishing tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

