OpenPhish vs Valimail Enforce

OpenPhish

OpenPhish

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Anti-Phishing
 Open Source
Valimail Enforce

Valimail Enforce

Automated DMARC enforcement platform for domain protection and email security

Anti-Phishing
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
OpenPhish
Valimail Enforce
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Anti-Phishing
Anti-Phishing
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Valimail
Headquarters
Denver, Colorado, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Phishing
Cybersecurity
DMARC
Email Security
SPF
DKIM
Domain Protection
Automation
Compliance
DNS Security
Brand Protection
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

OpenPhish

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

Valimail Enforce

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories
Core Features

User Reviews

OpenPhish vs Valimail Enforce: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between OpenPhish and Valimail Enforce for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Valimail Enforce: Automated DMARC enforcement platform for domain protection and email security

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between OpenPhish vs Valimail Enforce?

OpenPhish, Valimail Enforce are all Anti-Phishing solutions. OpenPhish OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various bran. Valimail Enforce Automated DMARC enforcement platform for domain protection and email security. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: OpenPhish vs Valimail Enforce?

The choice between OpenPhish vs Valimail Enforce depends on your specific requirements. OpenPhish is free to use, while Valimail Enforce is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between OpenPhish vs Valimail Enforce?

OpenPhish is Free, Valimail Enforce is Commercial. OpenPhish offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is OpenPhish a good alternative to Valimail Enforce?

Yes, OpenPhish can be considered as an alternative to Valimail Enforce for Anti-Phishing needs. Both tools offer Anti-Phishing capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can OpenPhish and Valimail Enforce be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, OpenPhish and Valimail Enforce might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Anti-Phishing tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

