Openlayer ML Testing: ML testing platform for validating models pre/post-deployment via CI/CD. built by Openlayer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral testing for edge cases and adversarial inputs, Drift detection on data features and model predictions, Fairness and bias auditing across demographic slices..

Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.